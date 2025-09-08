Sunny start with late afternoon showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The showers are back, but not to stay! Rain chances will stick around to start the week, but drop as the week goes on.

A cold front pushed through Sunday and will stall just to our south. However, moisture will be pushed into our area from the east/northeast, allowing showers to pop up late this afternoon into the early evening.

Our very northwest neighborhoods will escape the moisture and humidity as dew points there have managed to drop to the upper 50s and 60s.

As we move through the week, a drier pattern will move in. This will drop highs to the upper 80s and overnight lows back to the 60s.

Rain chances will drop each day before sunny skies come in to end off the week.

