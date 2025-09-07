FHP searching for driver in deadly Leon Co. crash

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a deadly pedestrian accident Saturday night.

FHP says troopers responded to the crash off Blountstown Highway west of Jay Bird Lane at 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found a man hit in the eastbound lanes. The 47-year-old from Tallahassee died on the scene.

As for the driver, FHP says that person left the scene and they are now working to locate them. As of Sunday morning a vehicle description had not been released.

FHP was assisted in this accident by the Leon County Sheriff's office, Tallahassee Fire and Leon County EMS.

Developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

