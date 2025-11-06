Midday Update: Second Harvest Emergency food distribution, Apalachicola Bay to partially reopen, & more

November 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) "PEOPLE NEED TO EAT:" Volunteers help Second Harvest prepare for another emergency food distribution. The distribution will take place today, November 4th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Neighbors can collect protein, fresh produce, canned goods, milk, and eggs, as SNAP benefits remain reduced.

2) Government shutdown is now longest on record. The shutdown has impacted various government services, including TSA operations, air traffic control, driver's license renewals, and passport processing. Congress has voted over a dozen times to end the current shutdown with no success as both sides of the political aisle remain at odds over health care.

3) FWC votes to partially reopen Apalachicola Bay for limited oyster harvest season. It would be from January 1st- February 28th, 2026, then resume regular oyster seasons from October 1st to the end of February. Some rules include a set number of bags per permit, mandated reporting, and how reefs are determined to sustain a harvest.

4) New Hahira mayor to continue traffic fixes, city prepares for major GDOT upgrades. Outgoing Mayor Bruce Cain confirmed GDOT will begin installing a new turn signal at Church Street and Main within weeks. Mayor-elect Terry Lee Davis says his top priority is managing growth and continuing the city’s traffic improvement projects.

5) EU delegation eyes Florida investment as Trump tariffs loom. Florida got a major diplomatic visit this week as nearly 20 European Union ambassadors and trade representatives made stops in Miami and Tallahassee, the first joint EU delegation in state history. The mission unfolded as the Trump administration’s tariffs create transatlantic trade tensions, making stability and long-term planning top of mind for European leaders.

6) Thursday Forecast: We'll be getting toasty, warming up in the low 80s, and we'll stay there until the cold front passes through this weekend. This frontal passage could bring a few isolated storms, some of which could be strong. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

