BREAKING: FWC votes to partially reopen Apalachicola Bay for limited oyster harvest season

UPDATE:

On Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to partially reopen Apalachicola Bay for limited oyster harvest season.

Original:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is set to vote today on whether to partially open Apalachicola Bay for a limited oyster harvest season come January.

This vote includes the final rules and regulations for oyster management that would help the bay’s ecosystem while allowing harvesting to return.

This vote would include:



A limited harvest from January 1st- February 28th, 2026, then resume regular oyster seasons from October 1st to the end of February.

Establish permits for both commercial and recreational harvesters.

400 bags per acre of legal-size oysters.

Recreational harvesters can get one bag tag for the season and can harvest on Saturday and Sunday.

Commercial harvesters will have tags distributed equally and can harvest Monday through Friday.

Mandatory reporting of harvesting.

