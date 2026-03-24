Midday Update: Scientists seek wastewater facility investigation, Decatur County bus driver shortage, and more

Tuesday, March 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Scientists seek investigation into City of Tallahassee wastewater facility. Scientists are calling for an investigation into a site owned by the City of Tallahassee that could be polluting water in Woodville and Wakulla Springs with "forever chemicals."

Scientists seek investigation into City wastewater facility, claim elevated "forever chemical" levels

2) From farm to food bank: Inside the fight against hunger across the Big Bend. More than 3 million Floridians face food insecurity, and rural communities in the Big Bend are feeling the pinch harder than most. In Gadsden, Taylor, and Wakulla counties, distance, rising prices, and scarce grocery stores make putting food on the table a daily struggle.

From farm to food bank: Inside the fight against hunger across the Big Bend

3) Decatur County Schools face a bus driver shortage, causing route delays. Superintendent of Decatur County Schools, Dr. Boyd English, said the district is about seven to 10 bus drivers short.

Decatur County schools face a bus driver shortage causing route delays

4) Florida’s 'farm bill' is now law, with DeSantis framing it as a win for rural Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s 2026 "farm bill" in Sebring, putting into law a sprawling package that touches everything from gas-powered farm and lawn equipment to agritourism, conservation land policy, public safety, and food programs. The bill, SB 290, is the fourth farm bill lawmakers have approved in as many years.

State's 'farm bill' is now law; DeSantis frames it as win for rural Florida

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the upper 60s to low 70s with a chance of light showers during the afternoon/evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Spotty Showers On The Way

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