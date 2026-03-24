First To Know Weather - Spotty Showers On The Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a warm start to the day today with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. While skies start off mostly clear clouds will build through the day as a cold front approaches.

This cold front will make the forecast tricky. We expect to be in the low 70s to the upper 60s by this afternoon. A stray light shower can fire off through this afternoon and evening. There is a better chance for those scattered showers tonight into tomorrow. The showers themselves will be weak and brief, with rainfall totals expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

The rest of the week will remain warm, and dry with another weak front possible over the weekend.

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