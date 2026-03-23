GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — More than 3 million Floridians face food insecurity, and rural communities in the Big Bend are feeling the pinch harder than most. In Gadsden, Taylor, and Wakulla counties, distance, rising prices, and scarce grocery stores make putting food on the table a daily struggle.

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From farm to food bank: Inside the fight against hunger across the Big Bend

To help families struggling to afford basic groceries, local food banks and farmers are working together; however, farmers say it is becoming harder to make a difference.

They say keeping crops in the ground and food in the community is a balancing act. Fertilizer bills climb, gas tanks empty faster, and every storm that sweeps through the region makes it difficult to serve the community. One misstep and the whole balance falters.

"I mean, we've got the weather, we've got hurricanes, we've got freezing cold weather, we've got pest infestations. We have diseases that will come in, come and go. You know, there's new stuff all the time, and so we're investing in the research that it takes to be able to grow things here. Although we have a really long season, we have a ton of challenges that are just like natural challenges," Full Earth Farm Manager Katie Harris said.

Even with all those challenges, Harris says the biggest obstacle isn’t just what happens in the field, it’s what happens financially.

"The support that we need is funding, because we can't afford to donate the food that we're growing. So we need funding from the government, from grant opportunities, from the community, to kind of invest in this need so that we can help address it. I think there's roles for everybody to play," Harris said.

Meanwhile, food banks are seeing more neighbors walk through their doors than ever before.

Hunger is no longer a quiet struggle, but a loud, pressing reality.

Partnerships are the lifeline, with farmers delivering the season's bounty to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"We consistently have been pushing ourselves to source more and more and more produce, so that we're seeing that the percentage of food that leaves our food bank lending itself to be more and more fresh food. So, for example, we've been working towards a goal of having 50% of the food that we distribute being fresh food, and we are nearly there. We're hoping to exceed our 50% goal by the end of the year," Monique Ellsworth, the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, said.

As summer looms, children lose access to school meals, and storm season threatens to wash away weeks of hard work, farmers and food banks say support from the community is essential.

Investing in local agriculture and strengthening programs like the Red Hill Small Farm Alliance Fresh Food Fund ensures that the hands that feed the community can keep doing so.

Ellsworth says the best way to support local farmers so they are better able to support the community is to shop locally for produce.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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