DECATUR COUNTY, GA — For many students in Decatur County, the school day starts on the bus, but finding someone to drive those buses has become a challenge.

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Decatur County schools face a bus driver shortage causing route delays

Recently, a shortage of bus drivers has caused delays in route pickup and drop-off times. School transportation is something many families depend on every day.

Superintendent of Decatur County Schools, Dr. Boyd English, said the district is about seven to 10 bus drivers short.

To help fill the driver shortage gap, English said Decatur County teachers and coaches who are bus driver certified are helping to fill some bus routes.

As a long-term solution, the district is looking at ways to recruit another wave of bus drivers for the upcoming school year. English said the district recognizes the impact this has had on parents as they work through the shortage.

"We want to thank them for their understanding and flexibility as we navigate the bus driver shortage and do everything in our power to make sure that we recruit more bus drivers for the upcoming school year," English said.

English said they appreciate the bus drivers who continue to keep routes running each day. The district is working to recruit more drivers and keep transportation running smoothly for families across the community.

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