Midday Update: School immunizations under review, Charlie Ward Champions Ranch groundbreaking ceremony, & more

Tuesday, December 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida reviews school immunization requirements as public hearing approaches. A statewide review of Florida’s school immunization requirements is now underway. The state's health department has opened a rulemaking process that could change what students must show before entering the classroom next year.

2) Havana's main grocery store to transition to Piggly Wiggly. Harveys in Havana will shut down next Monday as crews begin converting the store into a Piggly Wiggly. Residents say the closure will force some families to travel farther or pay more for groceries during the holiday season.

3) Community gathers for Charlie Ward Champions Ranch groundbreaking ceremony. The project aims to create a faith-based destination offering academic support, athletic training, and mentorship opportunities for children and families

4) Florida’s social media crackdown is back but enforcement remains unclear. The Eleventh Circuit reinstated HB 3 on Wednesday, halting a preliminary injunction from a lower court. The 2024 statute prohibits children under 14 from creating social media accounts and requires parental consent for 14- and 15-year-olds.

5) Tuesday Forecast: Following a wet start to the day, things will dry out, and a steady breeze will follow. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, with lows in the mid-30s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

