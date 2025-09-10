Midday Update: Rickards High student shot Tuesday, Marva Johnson shares 100-day plan, Fl redistricting, & more

September 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) LCS: Rickards High School student shot Tuesday morning. The Tallahassee Police Department says the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Jack McLean Park. Leon County Schools says the student was hit in the arm by what appears to be a stray bullet while off campus during the lunch period.

2) Leon County School Board approves $647 million budget amid financial challenges. The board unanimously approved its 2026 budget, which includes $122 million for capital projects.

3) Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson unveils 100-day action plan built on five pillars. Johnson’s plan focuses on student success, innovation, faculty support, partnerships, and future readiness.

4) Valdosta economy grows as VSU and new industries drive jobs and investment. VSU generates more than $385 million annually and supports over 3,500 local jobs. Walmart’s 2026 dairy plant will add 400 jobs, with pay starting at $20/hour.

5) Florida Republicans say redistricting review is about 'facts,' Democrats see partisan plot. Florida lawmakers are taking the unusual step of reviewing congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms, setting the stage for another fight over how the state’s political boundaries are drawn.

6) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will reach the upper 80s/low 90s. Some lingering humidity could be felt in southeastern counties through today before everyone dries out Thursday. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

