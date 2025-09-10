Clouds clear with sunshine left behind

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs will start to rise and overnight lows will drop as dry air moves in.

The stalled front to our south is finally getting nudged away and a high pressure to our north is pushing in drier air.

Some lingering humidity could be felt in southeastern counties through today before everyone dries out Thursday.

Dew point temperatures are dropping each day and overnight lows will be back in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine is the name of the game for the next 5-6 days with rain chances dropping to just about nothing.

Highs will rise to the low 90s, but with it being a dry heat, it will be much more comfortable than the humid heat.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.