NEW INFORMATION: TPD: juvenile shot Tuesday morning at Jack McLean Park

FINAL UPDATE (1:01 p.m.):

The Tallahassee Police Department has released information on what prompted two schools to temporarily close their campus on Tuesday.

TPD says there was a shooting at Jack McLean Park around 11:40 a.m.. They found a female juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. TPD will not confirm what school she attends.

TPD says this is an active investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call (850)-891-4200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Due to this incident, Rickards High and Fairview Middle went on "closed campus," which prevents outside visitors from being on campus. Both schools have reopened now that the scene is clear.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.):

Both campuses have reopened. ABC 27 is still waiting to hear back from TPD.

Original:

Leon County Schools has confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 that both Rickards High and Fairview Middle are on "closed campus" procedure due to police activity nearby.

This means no outside visitors are allowed on campus during this time.

ABC 27 has reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department to learn what's happening in these areas. We're waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

