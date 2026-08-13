Midday Update: Reward grows for double homicide suspect, New e-bike policy for Leon Co. students, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, August 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.
1) Reward grows to $15,000 for suspect in Wakulla County double homicide. The family of John Luper is adding $5,000 to the reward for the suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of Luper and Rebecca Thomas, bringing the total reward to $15,000.
2) Leon County schools adopt new e-bike,e-scooter dismount policy. District leaders say the goal is safer arrivals and departures for all students.
3) Who has momentum in Florida? GOP expands raw-vote lead as Democrats outperform their base. Less than a week before Florida’s primary, both parties insist the momentum is on their side. The latest voting numbers give each of them something to point to.
4) 2,200+ students arrive at VSU as move-in days bring Blazer Nation back to life. Hundreds of Blazer Nation volunteers are pitching in to carry boxes, move furniture, and make those first few minutes on campus a little less overwhelming.
5) Thursday Forecast: Isolated thunder showers can start to pop up past 2:00 p.m., but likely won't be as strong as yesterday. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for all of our counties today until 8:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.
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