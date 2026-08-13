Midday Update: Reward grows for double homicide suspect, New e-bike policy for Leon Co. students, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, August 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Reward grows to $15,000 for suspect in Wakulla County double homicide. The family of John Luper is adding $5,000 to the reward for the suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of Luper and Rebecca Thomas, bringing the total reward to $15,000.

Luper family adds $5,000 to reward for suspect wanted in Wakulla County double homicide

2) Leon County schools adopt new e-bike,e-scooter dismount policy. District leaders say the goal is safer arrivals and departures for all students.

Leon County schools require students to dismount e-bikes, e-scooters, and personal transportation devices on school property

3) Who has momentum in Florida? GOP expands raw-vote lead as Democrats outperform their base. Less than a week before Florida’s primary, both parties insist the momentum is on their side. The latest voting numbers give each of them something to point to.

Who has momentum in Florida? GOP expands raw-vote lead as Democrats outperform their base

4) 2,200+ students arrive at VSU as move-in days bring Blazer Nation back to life. Hundreds of Blazer Nation volunteers are pitching in to carry boxes, move furniture, and make those first few minutes on campus a little less overwhelming.

More than 2,200 students arrive at Valdosta State University as Move-In Days bring Blazer Nation back to life

5) Thursday Forecast: Isolated thunder showers can start to pop up past 2:00 p.m., but likely won't be as strong as yesterday. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for all of our counties today until 8:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Multiple Heat Alerts Issued

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