A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Watch have been issued

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Heat Advisory has been issued for our all of our counties today from 12 P.M. till 8 P.M.

The heat index today will be at least 108° across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The air temperature will be in the mid to upper 90s.

abc 27

An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued in advance for tomorrow from 12 P.M. till 8 P.M.

The heat index will likely reach or surpass 110° for the counties in red. It is likely that this will become upgraded to a warning tomorrow, with a Heat Advisory for areas outside of the red.

Stay cool, and stay hydrated.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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