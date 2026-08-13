First To Know Weather - The Heat Builds

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the low to mid 70s this morning, much cooler than yesterday, but we will still be very hot this afternoon. We are in a Heat Advisory from 12pm to 8pm, and tomorrow it could be even hotter with an Extreme Heat Watch in effect for that same time tomorrow.

By midday today we will reach the low 90s and upper 80s. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated thunder showers can start to pop up past 2 P.M., but these are not expected to be as strong as yesterday.

A front will push through by the weekend dropping the temperatures back to mid to low 90s. This is still above average, but a little more comfortable.

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