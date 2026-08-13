WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The family of John Luper is adding $5,000 to the reward for the suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of Luper and Rebecca Thomas, bringing the total reward to $15,000.

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Luper family adds $5,000 to reward for suspect wanted in Wakulla County double homicide

Joseph Ronnie Raker is wanted on two counts of homicide in relation to the deaths of Luper and Thomas. The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office announced on the 7th that the reward for Raker had reached $10,000. With the family's addition, the total reward is now $15,000.

The family told ABC27's Serena Davanzo the past week has been extremely hard for them and their loved ones, and they want to help bring justice for Luper and Thomas.

According to the sheriff's office, anyone who submits information that leads to the location and arrest of Raker is eligible for the reward.

It has been over a week since Luper and Thomas were killed, and the person responsible remains at large.

ABC asked the sheriff's office for an update on the investigation. The office responded with a statement.

"At this time, we can confirm that a substantial number of leads have been received and are being actively followed up on by multiple law enforcement teams, including the U.S. Marshals task force. Because this remains an active and ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on specific operations or characterize the nature of the search efforts. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate and safe to do so." Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

The family also has a Facebook page to continue their fight for justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the sheriff's office or the U.S. Marshals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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