LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Thousands of students are unpacking boxes and settling into their new home away from home this week as Valdosta State University kicks off move-in days.

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More than 2,200 students arrive at Valdosta State University as Move-In Days bring Blazer Nation back to life

More than 2,200 students are expected to move in during the multi-day event. First-year and transfer students are arriving first, with returning students following later in the week. Hundreds of Blazer Nation volunteers are pitching in to carry boxes, move furniture, and make those first few minutes on campus a little less overwhelming.

For Armone Gates, who is entering her senior year, volunteering is also a way of paying forward the welcome she received when she first arrived at VSU.

"I've been helping out with move-in for like about three years now. This is my third year doing it, and I absolutely enjoy doing it," Gates said.

VSU is also trying to make the process more comfortable in the South Georgia heat. A new hydration station and water-misting fan are helping students and families stay cool, while incoming freshmen are receiving welcome goodie bags.

Gates said sometimes the biggest difference is simply having someone there to remind new students they are not alone.

"When you have people who are helping you, greeting you, showing you so much love and saying welcome to the family, you're like, I made a good choice. I feel OK. This is the place for me," Gates said.

VSU President Dr. Donald J. Green and other officials encouraged incoming students to take full advantage of what the university has to offer this week.

VSU students are invited to participate in SPARK Aug. 11th-16th. This series of activities is designed to help incoming first-year, transfer, and commuter Blazers discover all that VSU has to offer. It's fun, informative, and a great way to make new friends and kickstart the college experience.

SPARK activities throughout the week are designed to help incoming Blazers discover campus, make friends, and get connected before classes begin. Fall semester classes officially begin Monday, August 17th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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