Midday Update: Questions raised about Quincy's hiring practices, FSU introduces new Athletic Director, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, November 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Quincy neighbor questions city's hiring practices following police chief's reinstatement. A resident raised concerns about the city's past hiring decisions as Quincy leaders discussed police support, crime prevention, and working together following the police chief's reinstatement.

Quincy Resident Questions City's Hiring Practices Following Police Chief's Reinstatement

2) Tallahassee city attorney urges redo after notice for Wahnish Cigar Factory's April 1 meeting fell short. The city attorney says notice for the April 1 meeting was published a day short of the legal requirement, putting the board's demolition approval for the historically significant building in doubt.

Tallahassee city attorney urges redo after notice for Wahnish Cigar Factory's April 1 meeting fell short

3) Seminole County certifies House District 154 results, but investigation stays open. Georgia's investigation into the reporting issue isn't complete — investigators still must interview Seminole County election officials and review records before the state releases its report.

Seminole County certifies House District 154 results, but Georgia's investigation into the reporting issue stays open

4) Jeff Purinton returns home to Florida State as athletic director, facing a major football coaching search. Purinton, who once answered phones for free at FSU in 1994, returns as athletic director with his first priority being the search for the Seminoles' next head football coach.

Jeff Purinton returns home to Florida State as athletic director, facing a major football coaching search

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible this afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Your Veterans Day Forecast (11-11-2026)

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