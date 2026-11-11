First To Know Weather - Your Veterans Day Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It is Veterans Day and we would like to give a thank you to all who served.

We are in the low to mid 50s this morning, a little warmer than yesterday, but you should still grab those jackets as you head out the door. Skies will be cloudier today, which can help to suppress the afternoon temperatures. Still we expect to be above average in the mid to upper 70s. The moisture is building ahead of the front tomorrow, but only a few showers can pop up later this afternoon due to it.

As of this morning the showers appear to be for south Georgia, but a few can pop up in Florida as well. There is very little thunder expected, and the showers themselves don't look very heavy. Still, a downpour or two cannot be ruled out. Things can change so stick with us for updates.

While there is a front tomorrow, the little moisture we have will be used up today, so shower chances are low. The air behind this front is the bigger story. We will dramatically drop in our highs, then our lows. It is possible to wake up to frost through the weekend.

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