Seminole County certifies House District 154 results, but investigation stays open

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Seminole County has officially certified its House District 154 results after correcting a reporting issue, but Georgia's investigation into what happened remains open.

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Seminole County certifies House District 154 results, but Georgia's investigation into the reporting issue stays open

The reporting discrepancy itself has been resolved. A spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State's Office confirms the results from the final precinct's memory card has been uploaded into the Seminole County elections system, correcting the issue that left about 388 votes out of the initial results.

That update changed the direction of the race, putting Republican incumbent Gerald Greene ahead of Democrat Harry James in Georgia House District 154 — changing the seat from a Democratic lead to a Republican lead.

Even with the results certified, investigators are still looking into why the discrepancy happened and whether proper procedures were followed.

The Secretary of State's Office says investigators still need to interview Seminole County election officials and review records to better understand what happened and determine whether any further action is needed.

Once those steps are complete, the state plans to release a report explaining what investigators found. That report will go to the State Election Board for review and a decision on any next steps.

The state has not provided a timeline for completing those steps or said whether investigators have found any violations of election procedures.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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