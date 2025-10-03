Midday Update: President Trump sends letter to Ethan Pritchard, LCS/teachers union strike deal, and more

October 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following in the Big Bend, South Georgia, and nationally, along with your forecast.

1) President Trump sends letter to FSU player hurt in Havana shooting. In the letter, the President praised Ethan's courage and tenacity and concluded saying, "Our thoughts and prayers will remain with you and your entire family." The President also promised to continue his effort to "clean up our streets and ensure law and order."

2) Leon County Schools and teachers union reach tentative agreement over salary increases. This comes after they were unable to reach an agreement last Wednesday. The bump will be about $40 more per check and funded using State dollars allocated for teacher salary increases.

Leon County Schools and teachers union reach tentative agreement over salary increases

3) Government shutdown delays affordable housing funding in Leon County. The shutdown is delaying funding for the federally funded Homeownership Development Program (HOD) in Leon County. HOD provides essential down payment and closing cost assistance for familie,s which is crucial for affordable housing.

Government shutdown delays affordable housing funding in Leon County

4) DeSantis nears property tax proposal, floats special session amid rising calls for reform. Florida’s debate over property taxes is entering a new phase, with Governor Ron DeSantis signaling his administration is close to unveiling a sweeping reform plan — and even hinting that a special legislative session could be called to push it forward.

DeSantis nears property tax proposal, floats special session amid rising calls for reform

5) Weekend Weather: Rain will return this weekend, as scattered showers are expected Friday and Saturday. It won't be a total washout, but on Sunday it will become more widespread. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Much Needed Rain (10-3-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.