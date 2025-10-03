First To Know Forecast - Much Need Rain Returns (10-03-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It really feels like fall out there today, you can feel the crispness in the air.

Today will be a lot like yesterday, with comfortable humidity levels and a strong breeze from the northeast. Gusts will once again reach around 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will remain consistent in the mid-80s. Moisture returns tomorrow, and that means humidity will increase once again.

Rain returns this weekend,and it’s sorely needed. The area of severe drought has been extended through South Georgia and around I-10. Moderate drought has also expanded through the Big Bend.

Showers and storms will start out scattered on Saturday, but become more widespread through Sunday and Monday. There is an extended chance for scattered showers through next week, although those chances will slowly decrease by midweek.

