Midday Update: Potential TMH sale moves forward, Mike Norvell addresses job security, and more

October 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) City commissioners take next step towards sale of TMH in a 3-2 vote Wednesday. Next steps will include another public hearing with finalized documents and information, including the price tag of the hospital, when a final vote on the transfer could take place.

City Commission takes next step towards sale of TMH to FSU in a 3-2 vote Wednesday

2) Quincy commissioners finalize 3-year contract for new city manager. They approved a three-year, $125,000 contract for Roger Milton, who begins his role as city manager effective immediately.

Quincy finalizes three-year contract for new city manager

3) Mike Norvell addresses job security and FSU’s struggles during bye week. Norvell calls the recent stretch “disappointing,” saying the focus is on growth and accountability. His contract runs through 2031, worth up to $11 million per year, with a buyout exceeding $50 million.

Mike Norvell addresses job security and FSU’s struggles during bye week

4) 2025 Holiday Season: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia from October-December. There are many events already being announced. Check out some of the events from now through December happening in our region.

5) Thursday Forecast: Our weather pattern of cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue. Will rise into the low 80s. We'll dip into the 40s during the evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Brief Fall (10-23-2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.