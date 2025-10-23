First To Know Weather - A Brief Fall (10-23-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The cold has begun, at least in the mornings. For you fall lovers, sweater and jacket weather have arrived!

The lower humidity allows the mornings to get cooler. Since moisture traps and holds heat, the lack of it is bringing temperatures down into the 40s over the next few days. Sadly, this will not last long.

As is typically the case this time of year, we flirt with fall like mornings but do not stick with them. Moisture will slowly build as we head into the weekend, holding onto the heat and bringing us from the 40s into the 50s, and eventually the 60s, to start our days. This is all due to a stronger cold front, which will also bring rain and storms for Monday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.