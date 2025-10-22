2025 Holiday Season: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia from October-December

TALLAHASSEE, FL — As the Holiday Season gets underway, there are many events already being announced. Below are some of the events from now through December happening in our region.

Big Bend

Movies in the Park in Tallahassee: December 10th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Kleman Plaza. They'll be showing "The Santa Clause." This is a free event and all are welcome. You're encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to set up on the grass.

South Georgia

Witches Night Out in Valdosta: October 23rd from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown Valdosta. The first 50 witches get their own broomstick. Come out to enjoy a night out with music, drinks, a costume contest, and all the spooky vibes. Organizers say the night is all about fun, friendship, and a little bit of mischief under the moonlight.

Free Movie Night in Valdosta: October 25th at Unity Park. They'll be showing "The Haunted Mansion" beginning at Dusk. Admission is free. You're encouraged to bring your own snacks, chair, and blanket.

6th Annual Festi-Fall in Valdosta: October 30th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. This is a family-friendly event. There will be candy, games for all ages, and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

4th Annual Downtown Merchants' Trick-or-Treat in Thomasville: October 31st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy a night of trick or treating by visiting participating shops for tasty treats and festive fun.

All Hallows' Fair Trunk or Treat in Thomasville: October 31st, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church. There will be candy, food trucks, fair games, and more.

Christmas Open House in Valdosta: November 2nd from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in Downtown Valdosta. Kick off the holiday season with seasonal favorites, take a photo with Santa, and enjoy holiday decorations.

Thomasville Winterfest 2025: November 2nd from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Thomasville Fairgrounds. There will be local vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

Fall Festival 2025 in Thomasville: November 2nd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. This is a free family event. There will be inflatables, carnival games, prizes, snacks, candy, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more.

2025 Community Christmas Tree Lighting in Valdosta: November 28th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn. There will be live music, Santa, and more.

2025 Downtown Thomasville Christmas Parade: December 1st, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Songs of the Season,” and it will bring your favorite holiday music to life in a magical way.

26th Annual Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade: December 6th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive and Patterson Street, traveling south along Patterson before ending at the old Bank of America building downtown. This year's theme is "The Polar Express." Come out and enjoy the holiday magic, twinkling lights, and festive cheer.

39th Annual Victorian Christmas in Thomasville: December 11th & 12th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. The annual holiday-themed festival features several activities, including visits with St. Nick, a Christmas movie, holiday entertainment, local shopping opportunities, carriage rides, and more.

