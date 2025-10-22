2025 Holiday Season: Events around the Big Bend and South Georgia from October-December

TALLAHASSEE, FL — As the Holiday Season gets underway, there are many events already being announced. Below are some of the events from now through December happening in our region.
***This list will be updated as events are announced.
Big Bend
October
- North Florida Wildlife Center: Bats, Beasts, and Boos!: October 25th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. There will be face painting, goat feeding, food, trick or treating, and more. Tickets are available.
- Fall Festival at Immanuel Baptist Church: October 25th from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. There will be carnival games, a corn maze, a chili cook-off, and more. This is a free family event.
- Halloween Costume Party, " Trick or Skate" in Tallahassee: October 25th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Jake Gaither Community Center. There will be skating, music, games, and food. This event is for all ages, and all are welcome.
- 10th Annual Trick-or-Treat Storywalk in Wakulla County: October 25th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Azalea Park. This is a free family event. There will be food, candy, and more. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. All ages welcome.
- Halloween Symphony Spooktacular: October 25th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Cascades Park. There will be trick-or-treating, costumes, games, food, and a ghoulishly good concert. Admission is free.
- Medart Assembly of God Trunk or Treat Event in Crawfordville: October 26th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be free food, games, inflatables, and lots of candy. All are welcome.
- Trunk or Treat Event in Tallahassee: October 30th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Leverne Payne Community Center. This is a free family event. There will be candy, games, food, and more.
- Eden Springs Trunk or Treat in Crawfordville: October 30th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be music, games, candy, and a Creative truck decorating contest.
- Palaver Tree’s Nightfright: The Haunting Grounds in Crawdfordville: October 30th & 31st from 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday and 7:00-10:00 p.m. It's $10/person, kids 6 and under get in free.
- Fall Festival in Crawfordville: October 31st from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lake Ellen Baptist Church. There will be a trunk or treat, chili cook-off, games, and more.
- Halloween Carnival in Tallahassee: October 31st from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Lawrence-Gregory Community Center. There will be a bounce house, games, candy, and more. This is a free family event, and all are welcome
November
- Halloween/All Souls' Rock N Roll Bonfire and Horror Walk in Crawfordville: November 1st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Palaver Tree Theater. There will be live music, a bonfire, food, and more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
- Fall Festival at the Tallahassee Farmers Market: November 8th from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Kerry Forrest Parkway. There will be live music, vendors, a firetruck, a petting zoo, story time, and more.
- 54th Annual Bradley's Fun Day in Tallahassee: November 22nd from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Bradley's Country Store. There will be over 100 craft vendors, live entertainment, several food options, wagon rides, and more.
- Wakulla Springs Makers Market: Holiday Craft Show: November 29th from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs. There will be local artisans, handmade gifts, crafts, and plenty of holiday cheer. All are welcome.
December
- Movies in the Park in Tallahassee: December 10th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Kleman Plaza. They'll be showing "The Santa Clause." This is a free event and all are welcome. You're encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to set up on the grass.
South Georgia
October
- Witches Night Out in Valdosta: October 23rd from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown Valdosta. The first 50 witches get their own broomstick. Come out to enjoy a night out with music, drinks, a costume contest, and all the spooky vibes. Organizers say the night is all about fun, friendship, and a little bit of mischief under the moonlight.
- Free Movie Night in Valdosta: October 25th at Unity Park. They'll be showing "The Haunted Mansion" beginning at Dusk. Admission is free. You're encouraged to bring your own snacks, chair, and blanket.
- 6th Annual Festi-Fall in Valdosta: October 30th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater. This is a family-friendly event. There will be candy, games for all ages, and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required.
- 4th Annual Downtown Merchants' Trick-or-Treat in Thomasville: October 31st from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy a night of trick or treating by visiting participating shops for tasty treats and festive fun.
- All Hallows' Fair Trunk or Treat in Thomasville: October 31st, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church. There will be candy, food trucks, fair games, and more.
November
- Christmas Open House in Valdosta: November 2nd from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in Downtown Valdosta. Kick off the holiday season with seasonal favorites, take a photo with Santa, and enjoy holiday decorations.
- Thomasville Winterfest 2025: November 2nd from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Thomasville Fairgrounds. There will be local vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.
- Fall Festival 2025 in Thomasville: November 2nd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. off Smith Ave. This is a free family event. There will be inflatables, carnival games, prizes, snacks, candy, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more.
- 2025 Community Christmas Tree Lighting in Valdosta: November 28th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn. There will be live music, Santa, and more.
December
- 2025 Downtown Thomasville Christmas Parade: December 1st, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Songs of the Season,” and it will bring your favorite holiday music to life in a magical way.
- 26th Annual Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade: December 6th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start at Woodrow Wilson Drive and Patterson Street, traveling south along Patterson before ending at the old Bank of America building downtown. This year's theme is "The Polar Express." Come out and enjoy the holiday magic, twinkling lights, and festive cheer.
- 39th Annual Victorian Christmas in Thomasville: December 11th & 12th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in Downtown Thomasville. The annual holiday-themed festival features several activities, including visits with St. Nick, a Christmas movie, holiday entertainment, local shopping opportunities, carriage rides, and more.
If there's an event you'd like us to add to this list, please email us at allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com
