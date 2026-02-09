Midday Update: Players suspended after Cairo-Bainbridge basketball dispute, House to vote on SAVE Act, & more

Monday, February 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) 12 players suspended following Cairo-Bainbridge basketball altercation Saturday. According to a Facebook post from Grady County School District, nine players from Cairo High School have been suspended, with three players from Bainbridge. The district says the game will be completed tonight in Bainbridge and that no fans will be allowed.

2) House set to vote on election rule changes that could limit access for millions: Election reform is expected to take center stage on Capitol Hill this week, with the House of Representatives set to vote on the controversial SAVE Act, which would impact elections nationwide.

3) Highland Games bring Scottish tradition and strength competition to Tallahassee. Ancient Scottish strength meets modern Tallahassee at the 2026 Tallahassee Highland Games. Local athletes took on the caber toss and stone throw while families reconnected with their Scottish roots.

4) Exotic animal veterinary services expand in Tallahassee with a new veterinary hospital. Tallahassee is welcoming a new addition to its animal care community. The long-abandoned Banfield space has been transformed into one of the only veterinary practices in the city dedicated to exotic wildlife and specialty animal care.

5) Monday Forecast: We'll warm up into the 70s today, and the 70s will stick around for a while. Temps will dip into the 40s overnight. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details below.

