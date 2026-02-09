First To Know Weather - A Warm And Calm Week Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A chilly, but mild start to the day today. We will start off in the low to upper 40s, with a few 30s scattered through the southeast. Skies start off cloudy with the sunrise, but more sun will break through by the afternoon.

Speaking of the afternoon, we will begin our 70s trend today. With more heat and moisture coming in from the gulf we will not only be able to retain our heat, but build it over the next few days. We will likely peak on Wednesday, in the upper 70s, ahead of a cold front. This will bring scattered showers through the afternoon, but otherwise have little impacts. Even the cool down after, wont be very sharp.

With this increase in moisture, fog can be an issue in the mornings. Patchy fog will be possible from tonight through Thursday morning. Some portions could be dense so take it easy in those areas as you head off to work in the mornings.

