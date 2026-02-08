Grady County Schools investigating altercation at Cairo-Bainbridge basketball game

GRADY COUNTY, GA — The Grady County School System says it's investigating an altercation that happened Saturday night during the Cairo High School and Bainbridge High School basketball game held in Bainbridge.

In a Facebook post, the district said they're taking the matter seriously and are currently working closely with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to address the incident.

GCS says it's awaiting guidance from GHSA regarding any decisions related to the game and potential playoff implications for the remainder of the season.

They also said they will conduct a full and thorough investigation into the incident. The district said it will fully accept and comply with the decision made by GHSA and, based on the findings of their investigation, will determine whether any additional actions are necessary.

