Midday Update: Parents charged in 5-year-old's death, Leon County fire service rates increase, and more

Wednesday, May 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee parents now facing murder charges in 5-year-old's death. The 5-year-old was found unresponsive at the family's home last week. Her exact cause of death has not been determined. According to court documents, she had bruises and was malnourished.

Chloe Spencer, the child's mother, and her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, were previously charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily harm, and failure to report child abuse.

2) Leon County moves forward with rate hike for fire services. Staff says the current fees are not high enough to pay for salaries or expansion. It comes after the City of Tallahassee proposed that County Commissioners increase rates by 22%. Public Hearing Notices will go out to property owners soon.

3) No decision on Nixon: Quincy City Manager keeps job amid controversy. Quincy’s City Manager Robert Nixon is staying put for now after an agenda item to remove him left city commissioners and neighbors confused. Commissioner Ronte Harris said due process wasn't followed and pointed out there wasn't any formal evaluation.

4) Wednesday Forecast: Storm action will begin this afternoon, with activity beginning to ramp up by mid to late afternoon and continuing through the early evening. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

