Stormy afternoons in store through end of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend gets in on the storm action Wednesday afternoon, after Tuesday kept storms isolated to our northernmost neighborhoods in South Georgia.

Scattered storm activity begins ramping up by mid to late afternoon and continues through the early evening.

This will not be a line of storms or an organized storm system.

Instead, storms will develop from building clouds throughout the afternoon, and they will be spotty on radar.

As storms begin to dissipate, outflow boundaries will form.

These are boundaries of cooled air pushed away from collapsing storms.

Boundaries from different storms can collide and spark new storms—almost like a ping-pong effect.

Some afternoon storms could produce hail and gusty winds, but not all will be strong.

We’re under a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

