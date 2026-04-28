Midday Update: Organizations mobilize to help wildfire evacuees, Proposed Florida congressional map, and more

Tuesday, April 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) South Georgia wildfires destroy more than 120 homes as relief organizations mobilize to help evacuees. As the wildfires continue to displace families, relief organizations are now focused on supporting the community in any way they can.

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2) Thomasville Humane makes urgent call for fosters amid intake of wildfire animals. With over 50,000 acres burned in South Georgia, Thomasville Humane has paused owner surrenders and is asking neighbors to step in with fosters. The shelter is making an urgent push to get animals into foster homes before running out of space.

: Thomasville Humane seeks urgent fosters to make space for wildfire animals

3) City of Tallahassee, Leon County reviewing programs after DeSantis signs DEI crackdown into law. The new law goes into effect January 1, 2027, and prohibits local governments from funding DEI programs and enacts penalties for local officials who partake in DEI initiatives.

Maya Sargent City, County reviewing programs after Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill cracking down on DEI in local governments

4) Proposed Florida congressional map targets Democratic seats, but could bring GOP risks. The proposal comes as lawmakers prepare for a special session today. Florida will become the 8th state to redraw their congressional map if approved.

Proposed Florida congressional map targets Democratic seats, but could bring GOP risks

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get back into the upper 80s again, and some areas may see 90s. The chances of showers and storms are increasing over the next few days. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A warm and humid day

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