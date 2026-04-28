First To Know Weather - Warm & Humid Today

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Temperatures are ranging from warm to chilly this morning. If you are along I-75 it will be a little chillier for you in the mid to upper 50s. As you head west it gets warmer into the low to upper 60s. We have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, but still a good amount of sun overall especially as we head into the afternoon.

We are cooking up by midday, temperatures will be in the low 80s. We will be peaking in the upper 80s and possibly even pushing a 90 in spots. The humidity is sticking around, so it will feel a tad uncomfortable out there this afternoon, and that trend will continue until this weekend.

The chances of showers and storms are increasing these next few days. Thursday and Saturday are the best days for rain so far, but things can still change so stick with us for updates.

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