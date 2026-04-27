South Georgia wildfires destroy more than 120 homes as relief organizations mobilize to help evacuees

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Massive wildfires across South Georgia have destroyed more than 120 homes and forced entire communities to evacuate as relief organizations mobilize to support firefighters and displaced families.

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The Pineland Road Fire near Valdosta has grown beyond 32,000 acres, and the Brantley County fire has spread to more than 22,000 acres. Dry conditions and shifting winds continue to drive the fast-moving fires. Scattered rain moving through parts of South Georgia has only briefly slowed the spread.

Second Harvest of South Georgia began responding last Thursday afternoon. The organization has moved truckloads of water, energy drinks, bug spray, handheld snacks, and other essentials directly to firefighters and evacuees.

Chief Programming Officer Eliza McCall says coordination is focused on getting help exactly where it is needed without delay.

"We’re collecting, sorting, and organizing everything that’s being donated, and then working directly with Clinch and Echols counties, so they can tell us what they need and when they need it. They’re limited on space, so we handle the storage and transport. We’ve already delivered two truckloads into Echols, and we’re preparing more deliveries to Clinch early this week," McCall said.

The Greater Valdosta United Way is also helping with the relief effort, raising more than $5,000 so far. Additional public and private support is expected to follow.

United Way CEO Michael Smith says the response shows what it takes to respond to a crisis.

"When we say ‘United is the way,’ this is what we mean. It’s preparedness, it’s communication, it’s everyone pulling in the same direction — nonprofits, government, businesses, state agencies. That’s how families and communities get through something like this. We’re seeing more weather-related disasters, and the more connected we are ahead of time, the safer and stronger we all are when they hit," Smith said.

Officials say they are currently in a good place with supplies, but donations are still needed as needs continue to change. Continued support will be critical as recovery stretches ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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