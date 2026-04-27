Thomasville Humane makes urgent call for fosters amid intake of wildfire animals

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Thomasville Humane is urgently seeking fosters and donations to make room for animals displaced by the South Georgia wildfires.

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: Thomasville Humane seeks urgent fosters to make space for wildfire animals

Every empty kennel in Thomasville right now could mean the difference between safety and overcrowding as wildfire-displaced animals start pouring in.

With over 50,000 acres burned in South Georgia, Thomasville Humane has paused owner surrenders and is asking neighbors to step in with fosters. The shelter is making an urgent push to get animals into foster homes before running out of space.

"Right now, our biggest need is fostering to help get animals out to create space for the animals coming in that need our help. But we also need volunteers on deck to help us out around daily operations and then donations always as well, whether that be monetary or in-kind," Saylor Spires, the Thomasville Humane engagement director, said.

The shelter has been working with the Department of Agriculture to build a coordinated response. Thomasville Humane has opened its doors to take in animals affected by the fire, including dogs, cats, and even larger animals. Over 80 animals are expected to be moved into Thomasville from one county alone.

"We will start moving animals out of the most affected areas — so like Glynn County, Brantley County, Clinch County, Wayne County, I think there's five total that are really, really suffering the brunt of this, not just from destruction from the fire but also smoke and conditions that are just not conducive for people to live and kind of operate in our daily life or our pets," Executive Director Chandler Giddes said.

Besides making space for affected animals to receive medical care and veterinary oversight, the shelter is planning to use its mobile clinic to bring supplies and support directly to impacted areas.

"I mean, you're talking roughly 78- to 80-percent of Americans, especially in the South, right? We love our dogs and cats. They have animals. And so when they're told, you know, there's a natural disaster and you've got to move, your animals have to go with you. And we hope and pray that the place that you're moving to is accepting of that and understanding of that, but that's not always the case," Giddes said.

The shelter currently has about 40 kennels available, but it needs to clear at least 20 more to be ready for the incoming animals.

Those who want to help can donate, volunteer, or foster through the Thomasville Humane Society’s website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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