Midday Update: OpenAI faces federal lawsuit following FSU shooting, LCSB discusses enrollment concerns, & more

Tuesday, May 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Attorneys for victim of FSU shooting file lawsuit against OpenAI. The lawsuit alleges that Phoenix Ikner, the suspected gunman of the shooting, used ChatGPT's "input and assistance" to carry out the shooting. This comes weeks after Florida AG James Uthmeier told the media he was opening a criminal investigation into the company.

Attorneys for victim of FSU shooting file lawsuit against OpenAI

2) Leon County School Board discusses enrollment, insurance, and possible property tax increase. With student enrollment declining, board members heard a presentation from Caissa K-12, a company that specializes in student recruitment and retention for public school districts.

Leon County School Board discusses enrollment, insurance, and possible property tax increase

3) Bainbridge neighbors' safety concerns prompt city to install barricades at dangerous corner. After the first crash more than a decade ago, Luis Narimatsu contacted the city asking for more safety measures. Now the city is preparing to install permanent barricades and warning signs along the corner.

Bainbridge neighbor's safety concerns prompt city to install barricades at dangerous corner

4) Team Dad partners with Wakulla County Schools to support fathers of young children. A program dedicated to supporting fathers with young children is partnering with county schools in the area to provide resources and information. It provides educational resources to fathers to help them navigate fatherhood and grow as men, with a focus on fathers mentoring other fathers.

Team Dad partners with Wakulla County Schools to support fathers of young children

5) Tuesday Forecast: The rain will continue throughout the afternoon into the evening, with possible loud thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Temps will be in the low to mid 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers through today (5-12-2026)

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