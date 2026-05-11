Attorneys for victim of FSU shooting file lawsuit against OpenAI

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Attorneys on behalf of Tiru Chabba and his family, one of two people killed in the Florida State University shooting last April, have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.

Bakari Sellers, Amy Willbanks of the Strom Law Firm, Gregorio Francis and J Robert Bell III of Osborne, Franics, and Pettis, and Jim Bannister of Bannister Wyatt and Stalvey are representing the Chabba family.

The lawsuit states they are seeking for "damages caused by the mass school shooting" for over $75,000. Attorneys Monday said they are seeking accountability and answers.

The lawsuit alleged that Phoenix Ikner, the alleged gunman of the shooting, used ChatGPT's "input and assistance" to carry out the shooting.

This is one of at least three lawsuits on the horizon for OpenAI, including one set to be filed by attorneys representing Robert Morales, the other person killed in the shooting, and the Attorney General of Florida.

Drew Pusateri, a spokesperson with OpenAI released a statement saying,

Last year's mass shooting at Florida State University was a tragedy, but ChatGPT is not responsible for this terrible crime. After learning of the incident, we identified an account believed to be associated with the suspect and proactively shared this information with law enforcement. We continue to cooperate with authorities. In this case, ChatGPT provided factual responses to questions with information that could be found broadly across public sources on the internet, and it did not encourage or promote illegal or harmful activity. ChatGPT is a general-purpose tool used by hundreds of millions of people every day for legitimate purposes. We work continuously to strengthen our safeguards to detect harmful intent, limit misuse, and respond appropriately when safety risks arise.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

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