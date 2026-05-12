First To Know Weather - Rain/Thunder Throughout The Day (5-12-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is a rainy, warm, and muggy morning with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. Showers will be off and on throughout day, ending this evening around 5pm.

The rain will still be coming and going around midday, with the additional chance of thunder. We do not expect any severe weather today, but it can get loud at times. Temperatures this afternoon are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s.

After today the chances of rain drop dramatically. This front will let drier air flow in, but instead of getting cooler like we usually do with a cold front, we will be getting warmer. High pressure, and the associated ridges (elongated areas of high pressure), will move in. This will bring in more warm air while keeping us sunnier, and drier.

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