Bainbridge neighbors' safety concerns prompt city to install barricades at dangerous corner

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Luis Narimatsu has lived on the same corner since 2003. Over the years, he says, several cars have run the stop sign and crashed into his property.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Bainbridge neighbor's safety concerns prompt city to install barricades at dangerous corner

After the first crash more than a decade ago, Narimatsu contacted the city asking for more safety measures. After another crash in March, he reached out again, hoping this time something would change.

"I see a lot of children out there, and my next-door neighbor, who just moved in, he has small children who are out there playing on their bicycles during the day," Narimatsu said.

"You know, I hate to see one of them get hurt because someone doesn't make a stop or is racing down this road in a hurry," Narimatsu said.

After speaking with Public Works Director Shannon Brock, I learned the city became aware of Narimatsu's concern a month ago.

Now the city is preparing to install permanent barricades and warning signs along the corner. Brock says visibility and driver awareness are part of the focus.

"Do your part. Obey the traffic signs, speed limit signs, stop signs, and most importantly, don't get behind the wheel of the vehicle if you are impaired in any way," Brock said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.