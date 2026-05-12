Team Dad, a program dedicated to supporting fathers with young children in Wakulla and Leon counties, has partnered with Wakulla County Schools to help get information and resources to any father who may need them.

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Team Dad partners with Wakulla County Schools to support fathers of young children

The program, which has served the Wakulla community since its start in 2023, is now available within the school system to offer students and families. It provides educational resources to fathers to help them navigate fatherhood and grow as men, with a focus on fathers mentoring other fathers.

According to Fatherhood Program Coordinator Kendrick Harris, there are 7 million fatherless homes in the United States.

Harris said the program works to give fathers the tools they need to establish a firm foundation.

"When dad has a firm grip of who he is, and we establish and give dads those tools, that's one less thing, especially as a young father, that that dad would have to worry about with the with being a young father, there's so many things I got to worry about school, I have to worry about this. Have to worry about that. So now, what team dad does? We help that dad along the way, we encourage Dad, give dad again those resources."

Harris said the program meets fathers where they are — on their own schedule.

"And a lot of times, dad just need those resources to know, okay, how do I do this? How do I do that? Because they're still trying to figure out life itself. So with those tools and meeting with dad, we meet with dad once a month, or either, however dad's schedule our time is your time."

Harris said the program's mission is rooted in a simple belief.

"Fatherhood is here to stay. And what our motto is, there's no hood like fatherhood."

Harris also spoke to the broader impact he believes father-focused programs can have on communities.

"I believe if we have more father reform. We may can't solve all the problems, but we definitely put a dent in it by putting a lot of fathers back in the homes in the rightful places."

Simeon Nelson, Director of Student Advocacy for Wakulla County Schools, said men often don't seek help on their own, making it important to bring this kind of support directly into the school system.

"Men need to know that we do have a group of men that think like us and are we need to be motivated. We need to be encouraged. And that doesn't always have to come from the girlfriend, the spouse, the partner. Sometimes has to come from other men who are going through the same things."

Nelson described the value of the peer-to-peer model at the heart of the program and was clear about what the partnership with schools is — and is not — intended to do.

"It's not like we're promoting teen pregnancy. What we're promoting is empowerment for young man that needs it, and that's what it is. So my whole thing is, if a father needs help, if a father wants to be able to talk to someone. If that father needs help, regardless what it may be, I think they need to have an outlet, and I think this is an outlet for fathers. this program is not directed at teens. It's directed at based on fatherhood, encouraging either young men, middle aged men, older men, how to be good fathers."

Nelson also described the value of the peer-to-peer model at the heart of the program.

"It's iron sharpening iron, because fatherhood, it's not a book you don't come get it. It doesn't come with the instructions on how to be."

Since its start in 2023, Team Dad has helped 22 dads in the Wakulla County community, with 12 currently enrolled in the program.

Harris said the program's partnership with Wakulla County Schools creates an opportunity to reach young fathers early.

"So now are you able to meet those young fathers and again, help them to establish a foundation, a firm foundation, to give them something that they may be missing. And a lot of times in those situation, those fathers need mentoring. They need to be a lot of need to just be encouraged."

Team Dad is open to any father with a child between the ages of 0-3. The resource is currently available to those who wish to use it, and will be formally available within Wakulla County Schools starting next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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