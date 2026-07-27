Midday Update: NWS issues heat advisory, Seattle food festival shooting, and more

Monday, July 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Monday Forecast: A heat advisory is in effect until 8:00 p.m. The heat index today will be around 106° to 112°. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Heat to start the week

2) Police search for second suspect following Seattle food festival shooting that killed 3. Police searched for a second suspect Monday after gunfire erupted at a crowded food festival beneath Seattle's Space Needle, leaving three people dead and four others wounded, including a toddler. Another suspect was earlier arrested.

Shooting at Bite of Seattle kills 3, wounds 4 including toddler

3) James Coleman returns to South Tallahassee to inspire youth at annual football camp. The seventh annual James Coleman football camp took place at FAMU DRS, drawing young players looking to sharpen their skills and gain mentorship during the summer months.

James Coleman returns to South Tallahassee to inspire youth at annual football camp

4) Brandon M. King scholarship marks 15 years. In order to keep his memory alive, his family began a scholarship fund at Tallahassee State College, called the Brandon M. King Memorial Scholarship. Since 2011, the scholarship honoring a fallen U.S. Army soldier has awarded more than $38,000 to 52 Tallahassee State College students.

Brandon M. King scholarship marks 15 years of opening doors for Tallahassee State College students

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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