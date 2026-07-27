First To Know Weather - A Very Hot Start To The Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It is a very warm start today with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We are in a Heat Advisory today from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected.

Temperatures this midday will be in the low 90s, and we will climb to the upper 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index is going to be around 108 for most of us, but some areas can get as high as 110 if not even surpassing it stay cool and hydrated.

By midweek temperatures will start to fall thanks to a frontal system. This could become stationary firing off storms and rain throughout the second half of the week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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