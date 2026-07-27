A Heat Advisory Has Been Issued 7-27-2026

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Heat Advisory has been issued for our entire area from 11 A.M. till 8 P.M.

The heat index today will be around 106° to 112°. The air temperature will be in the upper 90s with some areas around I-75 reaching 100°.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Extreme Heat Watch for tomorrow at the same time.

Abc 27

A watch means that the pieces are there for extreme heat, but it does not mean it will happen yet. The National Weather Service could issue a warning for the heat tomorrow morning, for now it is just a watch. The heat index could be a minimum of 110° at its peak in the afternoon.

Stay hydrated throughout today, and stay indoors or in the shade when you can.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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