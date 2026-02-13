Midday Update: NFWD issues water shortage warning, FAMU makes changes to academic programs, and more

Friday, February 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Northwest Florida Water District issues water shortage warning amid statewide dry conditions. The NFWD is calling for voluntary conservation as drought conditions persist with below-normal rainfall expected through April.

2) "NOT MADE A DECISION": LCTA to consider offer by District for a one-time 1% salary increase for teachers. The Leon County School District presented the salary proposal at the bargaining table on Wednesday evening. The offer includes a one-time 1% bonus that would be added to the $1 million provided by the State last year for salary increases.

3) FAMU makes changes to academic programs as students voice concerns. Florida A&M University is implementing changes to multiple academic programs in what leaders describe as a move to strengthen the university's future. But the decision has prompted questions from students. A few students gathered on campus Thursday to speak against the changes, arguing African American Studies and Fine Arts courses were important to FAMU's history and mission as a historically Black college and university.

4) Inflation cools to 2.4%, closer to Fed's target. Economists had warned that tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump could significantly drive up inflation, but recent data show no substantial increase in consumer prices tied to those tariffs.

5) Abortion rights advocates rally at Capitol, but GOP stance remains firm. Florida Democrats are once again trying to roll back the state’s abortion restrictions, rallying at the Capitol and urging lawmakers to pass the “Reproductive Freedom Act.”

6) Weekend Forecast: Today is going to be an amazing day, with temperatures turning to the 70s this afternoon. The skies will remain mostly sunny all day long. Saturday will be a nearly perfect day for those who have plans, especially outdoor plans for Valentine's Day. On Sunday, severe weather will move into our area during the evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details below.

