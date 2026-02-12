"NOT MADE A DECISION": LCTA to consider offer by District for a one-time 1% salary increase for teachers

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon Classroom Teachers Association will vote on a district offer that includes a one-time 1% salary bonus for teachers, with a decision expected next week.

The Leon County School District presented the salary proposal at the bargaining table on Wednesday evening. The offer includes a one-time 1% bonus that would be added to the $1 million provided by the State last year for salary increases.

Scott Mazur, President of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association, said the union appreciates the district's effort but has concerns about the proposal.

"We just really want to thank the school board for being very conscientious and deliberate about going back and looking at the budget," Mazur said.

However, the association has not made a decision yet.

"We received the offer. We have not made a decision about it. We do have some concerns just based off of what previous votes were," Mazur said. "So we're taking that into consideration, and we would like to get some input from our educators in the area before we move forward."

One of Mazur's main concerns is that the increase is non-recurring.

"So it's a band-aid on something that needs a little bit more or a lot," Mazur said.

The District's offer also includes recognizing first and second-year teachers with Teacher Salary Increase Allocation.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he remains hopeful the union will accept the offer so the district can focus on next year's initiatives, including discussions about adding a millage increase to the ballot specifically for teacher salary increases.

"So I think this was our opportunity to make a last-ditch effort to try to close the book for 25-26 and then, okay, let's now rally together on behalf of our teachers and our support staff that are working with students each and every day to make a difference in their life," Hanna said.

Mazur said the association is moving as quickly as possible and expects to have a response to the offer sometime next week.

