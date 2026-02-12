Northwest Florida Water District issues water shortage warning amid statewide dry conditions

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Northwest Florida Water Management District issued a water shortage warning on Wednesday, calling for voluntary conservation measures amid persistent drought across the region.

While water supplies currently meet demand, district officials are encouraging residents and businesses to reduce usage where possible to protect resources and minimize drought impacts. The warning affects the entire district, where streamflow conditions range from “below-normal” to "extremely below-normal," and groundwater levels continue to decline.

Officials recommend limiting landscape irrigation to early morning or evening hours when evaporation rates are lower. Fire protection activities remain unaffected, and existing local water restrictions stay in place.

The region has faced a 6.2-inch rainfall deficit over the past 120 days. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through April, with drought conditions expected to persist.

The district has issued water shortage warnings only twice before, in 2000 and 2007. All five Florida water management districts have now issued similar warnings in response to statewide drought conditions.

No water supply losses or capacity issues have been reported, but officials said the warning increases public awareness and enhances resource protection.

The warning will stay in place until the district’s governing board lifts it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.