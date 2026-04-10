Midday Update: New video and 911 calls released in FSU shooting, Florida AG opens OpenAI investigation, & more

Friday, April 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) New video and 911 calls released in the Florida State University shooting. The attack left two people dead and several others hurt, including students. The recordings, released by the State Attorney’s Office almost one year after the shooting, show law enforcement responding to the school, confronting the suspected gunman, firing shots, and making an arrest.

*Editor's note: Some of the content shown below may be disturbing

New video and 911 calls released in the Florida State University shooting

2) Florida AG opens OpenAI investigation after ChatGPT records surface in FSU shooting. Attorney General James Uthmeier said the probe will examine whether AI tools are being used in dangerous ways, including in connection with the 2025 Florida State University shooting that killed two people and injured six others.

Florida AG opens OpenAI investigation after ChatGPT records surface in FSU shooting

3) Valdosta City Council approves school zone speed camera extension and public works investments. Council members approved every item on the agenda except for one rezoning request that was withdrawn before a vote. One of the bigger conversations centered around traffic safety. The council approved a 10-year extension of its agreement with Red Speed, the company behind school zone speed cameras already in place at several local schools.

Valdosta City Council approves school zone speed camera extension and major public works investments

4) New mobile clinic to reach unhoused in Thomas County. Called "HOPE Van", it'll go to encampments and parking lots across the county to offer direct assistance to those in need. The van is staffed with a nurse and peer support specialists. They offer mental health support, Narcan, basic resources, and a private space for conversations.

Mobile clinic to reach unhoused in Thomas County

5) Weekend Forecast: If you have any weekend plans, it will be a great time to be outdoors. We'll be in the 80s all weekend with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Sunshine, warmth, and dry conditions (4/10/2026)

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