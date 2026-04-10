Valdosta City Council approves school zone speed camera extension and public works investments

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Valdosta City Council approved nearly every item on its agenda during tonight's meeting, including a 10-year extension for school zone speed cameras and major investments in city operations.

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Valdosta City Council approves school zone speed camera extension and major public works investments

Council members approved every item on the agenda except for one rezoning request that was withdrawn before a vote.

One of the bigger conversations centered around traffic safety. The council approved a 10-year extension of its agreement with Red Speed, the company behind school zone speed cameras already in place at several local schools.

"Of all the schools in town, the surveys showed that was the best place to put them…they’ve worked well…one school, Pinevale, saw speeds go down, so that one was dropped. This is to go for 10 more years," Interim City Manager Al Crace said.

The extension comes as state lawmakers consider changes that could require cities to put future camera programs on the ballot.

The council also approved major investments into city operations. The Public Works Department is set to receive a new baler costing just over $190,000, along with $136,000 in emergency repairs to the city’s fuel island.

In a notable move regarding housing, members voted to eliminate the city’s Housing Board of Adjustment and Appeals. City leaders said the move will streamline how decisions are handled moving forward.

"They have not met in many, many years. We do not even have an active list of members. There are other processes in place for appeals," City Planning Director Matt Martin said.

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