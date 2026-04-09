New mobile clinic to reach unhoused in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A new mobile clinic called the HOPE Van is bringing mental health support, Narcan, and resources to unhoused individuals across Thomas County.

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Mobile clinic to reach unhoused in Thomas County

For unhoused individuals in Thomas County, traveling miles in the South Georgia heat to find help is often a barrier to receiving care. A new mobile clinic called the HOPE Van is going to encampments and parking lots across the county to offer direct assistance to those in need. It will show up at consistent locations so word spreads and people know when help is available.

Assistant Outpatient Treatment Team Lead Gregory Roberts realized providers needed to meet people where they are, leading to the idea of the HOPE Van.

"What I saw is people who were in crisis or having challenges. And when you said, 'Hey, we've got this place for you to go and get some help,' they would talk about some of the many challenges that they have trying to get over here — whether it's 'I don't have a car' or 'I walk' or 'I bike. It's too hot. I have other things to do,'" Gregory Roberts said.

Inside, the van is staffed with a nurse and peer support specialists. They offer mental health support, Narcan, basic resources, and a private space for conversations.

According to the latest point-in-time count, Thomas County has around 250 to 300 unhoused people. Roberts says they cannot risk those individuals going without care or falling through the cracks.

"Research had showed that there had been a large spike, before COVID, in HIV cases here in Thomas County in particular. What ended up happening is that those numbers dropped significantly during the pandemic. But what we know is that those folks...are still out there, they just stopped coming to get services. They stopped coming to get help. And that really concerned me because those folks are still suffering, but now they aren't seeking the help that they need," Roberts said.

The van is a roughly $345,000 investment and funded through a grant from the Georgia Opioid Abatement Trust, with support from Georgia Pines and community partners. It will make visits three to four days a week to start. Staff will work with local law enforcement and outreach teams to identify key locations.

There are plans to increase those visits over time to get people the help they need and show them support is available in their neighborhoods. Georgia Pines CEO Robert Hurn hopes the mobile clinic will prevent vulnerable individuals from entering the justice system.

"If we can divert them from going to jail, going to the hospitals, finding them the resources they need and addressing the situation and problems where they're at, then they don't have to end up in the jail system or the justice system in any way, shape, or form. There are intercept models where we intercept individuals through mental health," Robert Hurn said.

The HOPE Van hits the streets next month with nurses, peer support, and life-saving resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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