Sunshine, warmth, and dry conditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you were looking for a weekend to enjoy the outdoors, this weekend is the perfect set up!

Conditions will stay both warm and dry with plenty of sunshine. However, breezy conditions will persist with winds coming out of the east-northeast at around 5-10 mph, gusting to 15-20 mph at times.

Highs Friday will reach those 80s yet again with isolated neighborhoods in the mid 80s.

A high pressure to our north will keep us dry and rain chances low.

This trend will continue into next week with high temperatures slowly climbing, eventually reaching the upper 80s towards the end of the week. We could even see our first 90s pop up in isolated spots.

Unfortunately, with no rain expected in the near future, drought conditions will continue to remain the same with the large exceptional area likely spreading even more.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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