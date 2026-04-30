Midday Update: New Fl congressional map approved, Wakulla neighbors do independent water testing, and more

Thursday, April 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Florida Senate sends redistricting plan to governor's desk. The Florida Senate voted 21-17 to pass Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed congressional district map.

Florida GOP sends DeSantis new congressional map that could net Republicans 4 seats

2) Wakulla Gardens neighbors conduct independent water tests on brown water. After neighbors complained about the color of their water earlier this month, they are now using independent testing to confirm their suspicions.

Wakulla Gardens neighbors conduct independent water tests after ongoing brown discoloration concerns

3) Thomasville's Villa North demolition plan set for review. Thomasville officials are moving toward demolishing Building C at Villa North Apartments while residents, the NAACP, and city leaders discuss next steps and potential support for families affected by ongoing housing concerns.

Thomasville's Villa North demolition plan set for review as city, NAACP discuss next steps

4) New Florida law cracks down on local net-zero greenhouse gas policies. The law, which takes effect July 1st of this year, targets any policy, program, or initiative focused on achieving net zero.

Maya Sargent New Florida law cracks down on local net-zero greenhouse gas policies

5) Thursday Forecast: We remain muggy and warm by midday with temperatures in the low 80s, climbing to the mid 80s by the late afternoon. Heavier scattered showers and thundershowers are expected during the afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms and Showers Today (4-30-2026)

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